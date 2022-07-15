Jean Louise Fandel, 81, passed away, Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens, Altoona, with St. Croix Hospice care. Jean was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2012. The Classic was her home for the past five and one half years. Jean was known as “the card lady” at the Classic, she spent many an hour playing cards in the TV, craft, or lunch room. She was a card shark to the very end, playing her favorite game, Rummy 2000 with family, winning (and loving it) more often than not.
Jean was born on November 25, 1940 to Leander and Agnes (Verdegan) Fandel in Ladysmith, WI. Jean grew up in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, second of five siblings, surrounded by love of family and lots of cousins. She went to Our Lady of Sorrows Grade School and Servite High School in Ladysmith. Jean attended St. Scholastica College, Duluth MN for one year. She moved to Milwaukee, working most of her forty year career at Loewi Investment Firm. One story Jean told includes that on the last days of work she and other co-workers wore prom dresses to work just for the fun of it.
She and sister Kathy were single, lived together with friend Kathy Nowicki for many years in Milwaukee. They all worked for investment firms, traveled, golfed with a local group, and bowled on a league; participating in local, state, and eventually to national tournaments where they came in #1 in 1983! When they retired in 2005 Jean and Kathy had a condo built on the West side of Eau Claire. They chose Eau Claire to live closer to family. Once settled in their home in Eau Claire they joined a golf league, volunteered at Sacred Heart Hospital and St. James The Greater Catholic Church.
Jean was spunky, knew how to have fun, always the one buying drinks when a group went out, laughing, playing cards, lots of friends and boyfriends along the way, having a great time whether at work or play. Jean loved to cook, do crafts, loved pigs, she had a collection of them. They were petite and cute just like she was.
Jean is survived by two brothers, Ray (Mary) of Eau Claire, and Robert (Bob) OSM of Chicago, nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Tyler Crogg) Renee (Charlie Price) Craig (Sharon Gericke Fandel) Lisa (Troy Gould) great-nieces and nephews: Neva, Kai, Willoughby, Jordan, Alexia. Jean was preceded in death by parents, Lee and Agnes Fandel, sister, Janet Jones, brother-in-law, Gary Jones, sister Kathy Fandel.
A memorial mass will be held Friday July 22, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. James The Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th Street, Eau Claire with Father Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church with video presentation throughout. Because of Covid restrictions there will be no lunch served. A private burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith at a later date.
A private burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th Street, Eau Claire WI 54703.
Our special thanks to: Lisa Wells and ADRC for education, support, and connections for dementia individuals and their caregivers. The Classic at Hillcrest Greens memory care staff for the love and care shown to Jean in the years she resided there. To Dr. Polus for her on-going medical consideration for Jean. And finally to St. Croix Hospice for giving comfort at the end of life both for Jean and family.