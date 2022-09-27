Jean Gladys (Lewis) Gasteyer, age 94, of Elmwood, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at The Neighbors of Dunn County Nursing Home in Menomonie, WI. She died peacefully in her sleep. Jean had been a resident at The Neighbors since 2017.

Jean was born on the family farm in Rock Elm to Bessie (Pease) and Russell Lewis. She attended the Elmwood Area School and went on to graduate from the Minnesota Business School in Minneapolis and work at Northwest Airlines. Jean met her future husband, William (Bill) Gasteyer, at a dance in Ellsworth. While dating and dancing, Jean and Bill made many lifelong friendships. They married on June 24, 1952. They had three children together: Catherine, William (Bill) and Jeffrey.

