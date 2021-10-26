Memorial services and Mass of Christian Burial for Jean S. Geraghty, 90, of Davenport, IA, and formerly of Iowa City, IA, will be at 10am on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Iowa City, with visitation just prior, from 9am until time of service at the church. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Iowa City. Luncheon to follow. Memorials may be made to New Melleray Abbey, Attn: Brother Cyprian, 6632 Melleray Circle, Peosta, IA 52608 or Johnson County Conservation/Kent Park, Attn: Dory Kjosa, 2048 US-6 NW, Oxford, IA 52322.
Mrs. Geraghty passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Kahl Home, Davenport, with her family by her side.
Jean lived a life guided by her faith, and out of that faith her life was focused on family and service to others.
She was born on August 8, 1931 to Mary Adelaide and Michael James Sherry in Ogdensburg, NY. She grew up hunting with her father and skating with her four sisters on the frozen rink constructed in their backyard.
Education was always central in Jean’s life. She graduated as valedictorian from St Mary’s Academy and then earned a teaching degree from Potsdam Teachers College. She continued with a masters specializing in math and subsequently finished only a dissertation short of a PhD when she left her studies to focus on her family.
Jean participated in National Science Foundation summer programs in San Diego and Kalamazoo, and also at Notre Dame where she met her TA and future husband, Michael Geraghty. Married August 6, 1960, they had 5 children and settled in Iowa City, IA.
Her life was centered on her family. She made elaborate multi-dish dinners of varying ethnicity. Jean willingly helped cook up whatever her eldest son brought home from foraging or hunting, especially the family favorite black raspberry syrup from Hickory Hill Park. She was tolerant of family members spinning honey in the basement, skinning animals in the garage or skating on a mostly frozen creek.
Teaching her children and free tutoring for others remained a focus throughout her life. She also continued with math instruction at the University of Iowa in Saturday and Evening classes and correspondence courses until she left Iowa City at the age of 78. Jean served as an active member of St. Wenceslaus Church and a volunteer at Mercy Hospital as well.
Those left to honor her memory include her children and their spouses Anne Geraghty, Eau Claire, WI, James (Linda) Geraghty, Eau Claire, Joan (John) Byrne, Bettendorf, Michael (Kyra) Geraghty, Ft. Collins, CO, David (Sarah) Geraghty, Menlo Park, CA; grandchildren Kathleen (Derek) Ausman, Megan (Juan) Aguilera, Kelly (Bill) Melcher, Erin (Kim) Geraghty, Daniel (Elizabeth) Byrne, Michael Byrne, Thomas (Martyna) Byrne, Kathleen Byrne, Joseph Byrne, Matthew Geraghty, Grace Geraghty, Anna Geraghty, Ivan Geraghty; nine great grandchildren; siblings Martha (Bob) Spooner, Kenner, LA, Joan (Ron) Savino, Rochester, NY; sister in law Anne Geraghty, Glen Ellyn, IL; brothers in law Terrance Wagner, Rowlett, TX, and Jerry Whalen, Canton, NY.
She was preceded in death by her husband, and sisters Mary Wagner and Anne Whalen.
