Jean Mary (Bruesewitz) Hoelker, 76, died on Friday April 15, 2021 in Uelbert, Germany. She was born on March 25, 1945 in Eau Claire, WI to Marlow and Elda (Kromrey) Bruesewitz.
Jean graduated for Fall Creek High School in 1963. She was married to Willi Hoelker.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Willi, her parents, Sister Judy Tollefson, and Sister in law, Sharon Bruesewitz.
She is survived by her sisters Joan Jones, Sun City, AZ and Betty Bischoff, Eau Claire,WI, Brother Robert Bruesewitz, River Falls WI. And many nieces and nephews.
She will be buried in Germany.