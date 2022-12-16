Jean A. Houser, 94, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 12, 2022, at her home.

She was born on November 9, 1928, to Harvey E. and Isabel (Marcott) Starin in Eau Claire, WI. She grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1946.

