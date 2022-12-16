Jean A. Houser, 94, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 12, 2022, at her home.
She was born on November 9, 1928, to Harvey E. and Isabel (Marcott) Starin in Eau Claire, WI. She grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1946.
Jean married Duane V. Houser on July 23, 1946, at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ in Eau Claire; they celebrated 54 years of marriage before Duane’s passing on November 21, 2000.
Jean worked in the cashier’s office of F.W. Woolworth in downtown Eau Claire. She later worked in cashier’s department at Middlefort Clinic of Eau Claire for several years.
Jean was a member of The Lutheran Church of The Good Shepherd, and was active in the women’s circle for many years.
Jean was an avid bowler for several years. She bowled well into her 80s. She attended several state and national bowling tournaments. Jean also enjoyed several crafts including, sewing, crocheting, ceramics and knitting. She knitted several sweaters for women’s bowling teams over the years.
Survivors include her daughter, Sue (Lynn) DeLong of Minneapolis, MN; a daughter-in-law, Ann (Houser) Huff; granddaughter, Rebecca (Jon) DeLattre; and a grandson, Brian (Gina) DeLong; great-grandson, Cooper DeLong, and great-granddaughter, Piper DeLong, all of Minneapolis, MN.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; her parents; son, Donald; and granddaughter, Gayle Houser; and sister, Carol Johnson.
The family would like to give their endless thanks to Home Companions, Jean’s live-in care giver, and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their excellent care and devotion. This allowed Jean to pass comfortably and peacefully in her home as she so desired.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1120 Cedar St., Eau Claire, with Pastor Josh Toufar officiating. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, and again one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
