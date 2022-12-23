Jean Mary Janssen, 99, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022, at Dove Healthcare West, Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Jean was the youngest of five children born to Frank and Rose (Qualler) Ebben on October 11, 1923, in Stanley, Wisconsin.
Jean and her siblings were raised on a farm three miles south of Stanley. Just shy of her fifth birthday, Jean began her education in a country school near the farm. Jean graduated from Stanley High School in 1940 at sixteen years of age. After high school Jean attended vocational school in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
A friend introduced Jean to Harold Janssen at a roller rink in Stanley. Jean and Harold were married on June 26, 1943, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stanley, Wisconsin. Harold and Jean began married life in the Stanley-Boyd area, eventually moving to Eau Claire in 1948. In August 2013, Jean moved to Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Jean held a variety of jobs over the years, most of which were clerical in nature. In 1986 Jean retired from the Eau Claire County Department of Corrections. Jean enjoyed playing a variety of card games, participating in activities at the Eau Claire Senior Center, reading, crossword puzzles, Scrabble, crocheting, knitting, embroidery and sewing. Jean was especially competitive when it came to cardplaying and disliked it if she happened to wind up on the losing end. Jean was a very good cook and bread maker. One could always count on being served a tasty home cooked meal.
Jean is survived by her children, Gary (Georgia) Janssen, Gerald Janssen, Roy (Toni) Janssen, Kathryn (John) Selz; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Janssen; grandchildren, Eric, Laura, Jodi, Andrew, Brock, Melissa, Jennifer, Dana, Jacob, Brad and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Olive, Teresa, Cameron, Dalton, Cole, Jordan, Caleb, Collin; great-great-grandchildren, Maisie, Quentin, and Willow. She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, on January 26, 1997; son, Daniel, on August 1, 2004; daughter-in-law, Darlene, on March 30, 2014; her parents; brothers, Richard, Robert and Francis; and sister, Irene Mildren.
Jean’s family would especially like to thank the staff of Orchard Hills, Dove Healthcare West, and Mayo Clinic Hospice Services who took such great care of Jean.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave, Eau Claire. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com
You always knew where you stood with Jean. She wasn’t afraid to say what was on her mind. Her sassy and “tell it like it is” personality will be missed by her family and friends.
