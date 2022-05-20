Jean Marie Kaulfuss, age 96, of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, May 15th, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Jean Marie was born December 4th, 1925, the daughter of Herman and Eva (Yanke) Zachau. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1943. She was united in marriage on December 11, 1948, to Don C. Kaulfuss at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
She was a lifelong homemaker and took great pride in keeping an immaculate home and caring for the riverbank perennials.
She was an avid reader and always made time to enjoy her mysteries and favorite authors. When she wasn’t reading, you’d find her enjoying “NCIS” re-runs. Something everyone looked forward to every year was the wide variety of Christmas cookies and fancy breads she spent countless hours preparing to share with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Merlyn) Helm of Prescott, WI, and RoxAnne Norrish of Eau Claire, WI; grandsons, Scott (Jen) Helm of Stoughton, WI, Derek Norrish (Julie Krantz) of Elk Mound, WI; great-granddaughter, Caitlyn Helm of Stoughton, WI; sister-in-law, JoAnn Zachau of Tucson, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Kaulfuss, and her brothers, Richard, Thomas and Charles Zachau.
The family would like to thank the caring staff of Sacred Heart Hospital for their wonderful care.
Services will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Graveside service will follow, with internment at Sacred Heart Cemetery.