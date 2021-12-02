Jean Marie Knowlton, 90, passed away at Grace Lutheran Communities-River Pines in Altoona on Monday, November 29, 2021 after suffering a stroke earlier in the year. Jean was born on March 22, 1931 in Bloomer, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Mildred (Pritchard) and Alois Schwegman. Jean graduated from Bloomer High School in 1949. Jean fulfilled her dream of becoming a registered nurse by enrolling in St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in Wausau and graduating in 1952. The majority of her nursing career was spent at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, and she retired in 1993. She loved being a nurse and helping others. When she was 21 years old, she had open heart surgery at the Mayo Clinic when it was still experimental.
She married the love of her life, Clarence (Bruce) Knowlton, on September 22, 1956 in Bloomer. After their marriage Bruce built a home on the Chippewa River in Lake Hallie. They lived in the house their entire marriage, and Jean remained there until she had her stroke and could no longer live independently. Jean was a member of St. Olaf’s Catholic Church in Eau Claire for over 65 years and was actively involved in various groups and committees. Jean loved to take vacations and traveled to England, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Alaska and throughout the continental United States. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed making quilts for her children and grandchildren. She loved a good game of Scrabble and was a fierce competitor. Jean and Bruce enjoyed camping and gardening in their free time.
Jean is lovingly survived by her children, Connie Schauer of Marshfield and Daniel Knowlton, Carol (Joe) Hebert and Pamela Bunge (Tony Swerman), all of Eau Claire. She is also survived by grandchildren, Tiffany (David) Dodds, Matthew (Emily) Kelley, Marc (Tiffani) Kelley, Kerly (Boone) Woolsey, Ryan Schauer, Calvin Bunge, Emma Bunge, Paige Hebert and Nicole Hebert; and ten great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law, Colleen Schwegman and June Knowlton.
Jean is predeceased by her husband, Bruce, in 2019; her parents; stepfather, Jim Fehr; grandson, Chris Schauer; brother, Gerald Schwegman; and three infant brothers, who died shortly after their births.
Visitation is on Friday, December 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Eau Claire. Services will be on Saturday, December 4 at 2 p.m. with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie. Friends and family are welcome to leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.