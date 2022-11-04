Jean Marie Kronenberg-Hugdahl, age 63, of Eau Claire, WI, finished her earthly journey November 1, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System after suffering a heart attack.
Jean was born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on December 11th, 1958, to Rita (Eder) and Wayne Kronenberg. She was the second child and only daughter. Jean attended Saint Olaf Elementary School, DeLong Middle School and graduated from North High School with the class of 1977. Jean graduated from Chippewa Valley Technical College as a radiology technician and started her career in Austin, Texas, before returning to Eau Claire to work at Sacred Heart Hospital and then Group Health (later Marshfield Clinic).
Jean married her long-time sweetheart, Brad Hugdahl, on August 7th, 2019, while they lived in North Carolina. They recently relocated back to Eau Claire and bought a cute house on the north side, and have enjoyed completing many projects to turn their house into a home. Jean has had a longtime passion for rescuing cats. Over the years, she has adopted and lovingly cared for many cats with a special interest in adopting those cats that had the hardest time finding a home. Jean had many unique cats, including Tripod the three-legged cat, Timmy the dog-chasing cat and Ollie the one-eyed cat. Her current furry babies are Ollie and Tommy. Jean also enjoyed reading, fishing, boating, and spending time with friends. Jean enjoyed travelling and especially enjoyed her trips to Germany and Hawaii.
Jean is survived by her husband, Brad; brothers, Dan (Sandy) Kronenberg of Eau Claire and Greg (Gina) Kronenberg of Des Moines, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Brandon (Jennifer) Kronenberg, Kaitlin (Andrew) Yost, Isabelle, Ava and Charles Kronenberg; and great-nieces, Bryn and Maya Yost; mother, Marlys Hugdahl; brother, Kyle (Alyssa) Hugdahl; and many cousins and dear friends. Jean is preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Kronenberg.
Jean was greatly loved and will be missed by her family and friends. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Eau Claire County Humane Society.
The family would like to thank the professional and compassionate staff at Luther-Mayo for all they did for Jean.