Jean Marie Kronenberg-Hugdahl, age 63, of Eau Claire, WI, finished her earthly journey November 1, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System after suffering a heart attack.

Jean was born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on December 11th, 1958, to Rita (Eder) and Wayne Kronenberg. She was the second child and only daughter. Jean attended Saint Olaf Elementary School, DeLong Middle School and graduated from North High School with the class of 1977. Jean graduated from Chippewa Valley Technical College as a radiology technician and started her career in Austin, Texas, before returning to Eau Claire to work at Sacred Heart Hospital and then Group Health (later Marshfield Clinic).