Jean LaRose

Jean M. LaRose, 72, of the Village of Lake Hallie, passed away Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Jean Marie LaRose, daughter of Herman and Margaret (Assmussen) Patton was born Feb. 23, 1947 in Eau Claire. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Eau Claire and attended elementary and high school in Altoona.
Jean was united in marriage to Shirley Robert LaRose on Aug. 14, 1965 in Eau Claire. The couple had lived in the Fairchild area before moving to Porter, OK, in 1992. After her husband passed away on Dec. 22, 1997, she moved back to Eau Claire and for the past 15 years had made her home with her son David and his family in Chippewa Falls.
Jean’s family meant the world to her, her immediate as well as her large extended family. She especially enjoyed spending time with them outdoors and always looked forward to the wonderful family picnics they shared over the years. She loved going shopping and some of her hobbies included coloring, crocheting and collecting angels.
Jean will be dearly missed by her 7 children, Clifford and Rowena LaRose of Eau Claire, David and Stacey LaRose of Chippewa Falls, Eva and Matthew Robison of Haskell, OK, Wesley, Mark and Corey LaRose all of Eau Claire, Heather and Corey DeZurik of Chippewa Falls; 9 grandchildren, Kenneth LaRose, McKinley Leipnitz, Tyenna (Josh) Segura, Billie Shaye LaRose, Olivia LaRose, Katie Parker, Matthew Robison, Brady DeZurik and Brookelyn DeZurik; 9 great-grandchildren, Gavin, Ciarah and Gage Koger, Kierrah Parker, Malakai Gray, Ivan Sorenson, Nolahn and Rolland Segura and Alice Robison; 3 brothers, Charles and Terry Patton both of Altoona, Alfred (Mary) Patton of LaCrosse; 2 sisters, Betty Ann (John) Steuding of Altoona, and Mary LaRose of Fairchild.
In addition to her husband, Jean was also preceded in death by her parents; and sister Charlene Lant.
A visitation will be held Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, where services will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
