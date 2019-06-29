Jean Leskinen

Jean M. (Hagman) Leskinen, 71, of Bradenton, FL passed away June 2, 2019 at Blake Medical Center-Bradenton surrounded by her children, Andrew and Amy.
Jean was born January 3, 1948 in Eau Claire, WI to Robert and Ruth (Lien) Hagman. She attended Eau Claire schools culminating with graduation from Eau Claire Memorial HS in 1966.
After graduation, she briefly lived in South Carolina and Texas before returning to the Eau Claire area and starting work at Uniroyal. Her employment at Uniroyal began in 1967 until her retirement in 1991.
She continued to live in Eau Claire until 1990 before moving to the Lake Wissota area and then onto Bradenton, FL in 2005.
She was an avid golfer having played many courses across the country and creating multiple friendships. She also highly enjoyed living on the lake with her special cocker spaniel, Rookie.
She is survived by her son, Andrew Leskinen; daughter Amy (Michael) Halvorsen; grandson Ryan Peterson; brothers Robert (Ruth) Hagman and Henry (Tammy) Hagman; sisters Nancy (Gordy) Bruss, Barb Insteness, Kathy Hagman; a special brother-in-law Mark Heuer; and multiple nieces, nephews, and extended families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law Betty Hagman; sister Joanne Heuer; niece Dana Heuer; and nephew Michael Hagman.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the American Legion Post#550, 634 Water Street, Eau Claire from 12PM-4PM on Saturday, August 10, 2019.