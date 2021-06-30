Jean Arlene Lutzen beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on June 23rd at the age of 89 after a fall.
Jean was the loving wife of Leo Lutzen; sister of Rita Trask (John deceased); mother of Mark Kern (Donna), Vicki Kern, Norma Kern (deceased), Cherie Kern (Richard), Tammie Kern (deceased), Peggy Slind (John deceased), Silas Kern (Brenda), and Tim Kern (Karen); grandmother of Jessica Slind (Bill), Katie Kern, Jeremy Slind, Tracy Kern, Brandon Kern, and Alyssa Kern; great grandmother of Luke, Logan, Levi, Ivy, Andrew, Levi, Carter, and Austin; dear friend of Dick and Joanne Kadinger.
Jean was born on the 5th of July, which was appropriate given her love of summer, twist cones, and fireworks. She took pleasure in walks, reading books, cooking, baking, crocheting, playing cards, political discussions, listening to the music of Daniel O’Donnell, and especially tending to her many flower gardens. She was regularly sought out for her good advice and could always be counted on for needed comfort. Jean loved her family and friends deeply. She was small in stature, but she was the pillar of this large family. Much like her beloved holiday of the 4th – she was bright and surprising and she knew how to make everyone feel so special.
Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Monday, July 5, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie with Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM Monday, July 5, 2021 until the time of the services.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
