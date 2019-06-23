Jean M. Leskinen (Hagman) passed peacefully with her children Amy and Andrew at her side. Her beloved grandson was there in Spirit and she felt it.
She has moved on to a place that is entirely better for her. God Bless all of you.
Family survivors will include son Andrew; daughter Amy; grandson Ryan;brothers and sisters starting with Robert (Ruth); Nancy (Gordy); Barbara; Henry (Tammy); and Kathy.
We will dearly miss the passing of her parents Robert and Ruth. This includes the untimely passing of her close sister Joanne, beautiful niece Dana, and another wonderful nephew Michael Henry. Celebration of Life at the American Legion at 634 Water Street in Eau Claire, WI on August 10, 2019 from 12PM-4PM.