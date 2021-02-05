Jean McIlquham Stalcup, 70, of Lenexa, Kansas died at her home on January 7, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at a later date at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa.
Jean was born July 4,1950 and was raised in Chippewa Falls, WI. She graduated from Holy Ghost Grade School, McDonell Central Catholic High School and the College of St. Catherine and remained engaged with classmates and alumnae groups and activities.
Her career in the insurance industry spanned over 30 years. During that time, she held several executive and director positions in the Medical Professional Department and Healthcare Division of Employers Reinsurance Corporation (GE subsidiary) and at Central Risk Specialists (Lexington Insurance Company, AIG subsidiary). She started with the St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Company in 1974.
After her 2005 retirement, Jean continued travelling and connecting with friends, relatives, colleagues and St. Kate’s, expanded her volunteer activities at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, became part of book clubs and neighborhood groups and maintained her close ties with family.
Jean is survived by her sister Barbara McIlquham, brother Jamie (Paulette McNally) McIlquham and three step sons Scott; Kirk (Laura); Courtney (Lisa); grandchildren Samantha, Connor, Payton, Luke, Kyle, Lauren, Emily, Kate, Nicole and Brooke. She is also survived by aunts and uncles Dorothy McIlquham, Bill and Ardie McIlquham, Alice and Vern Normand, Harold Gingras, Bob and Sachiko Gingras, and beloved cousins. Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years Ken Stalcup, her parents Audrey Gingras and James McIlquham, Jr. and step daughter Tamara Stalcup.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Jean McIlquham Stalcup ’72 Endowed Scholarship Fund at St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul, MN 55105. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444