Jean C. Olson, 74, of Altoona, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at home surrounded by family.
Jean was born July 17, 1946 to Lawrence and Evelyn Bridges.
Jean grew up and lived in the Eau Claire area her entire life.
To truly know Jean was to love the vibrant woman who lit up a room with her smile, her laugh, her dance. She was a talented seamstress that took pieces and put them together to make people feel wonderful. She fed your soul with her cooking. Pork and sauerkraut with dumplings and grape jelly until she would have to sew in elastic waistbands for you, an Olson Breakfast to complete your weekend, and don’t forget a hug to set you on your way. From CB Clubs, BINGO, girls’ nights with her sisters and friends, to playing darts, and bowling leagues, Jean lived life to the fullest. There wasn’t a holiday, family reunion, nor celebration she would miss. Jean’s love language was being present and letting you know she was thinking about you. You cannot imagine all the pictures, drawings, and cards she kept throughout all these years. You mattered to her. The loss is tremendous, as the love is tremendous. We were truly blessed to be loved by Jean and to love her. Our social butterfly’s wings became bigger angel’s wings to be able to wrap around us all.
Jean is survived by her love, Bill Johnson; children Jina Raether, Curt (Carissa) Raether, and Duke (Lorna) Olson; grandchildren Destiny, Demarcus, Kaylee, Sydney, Cecilia, Jordan, Nathan, and Logan; sisters Beatie Peterson, Betty Hallquist and Mary Bauer, brother Mike (Linda) Bridges; and many nieces, nephews and other family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Olson; parents Lawrence and Evelyn Bridges; siblings Margaret Lindsley, Donald Bridges, George Bridges, Lawrence Bridges, Robert Bridges and James Bridges.
A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held from 12pm – 3pm on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona.
Jean will be forever missed by her friends and family. She had a heart of gold and always made you feel loved. We remember you always.
