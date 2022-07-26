Jean Betty Schultz-Warns, 92, of Altoona was called to her heavenly home on July 23, 2022. Her earthly body grew weary, but her mind remained strong with a desire to learn something new each day.
Jean was born on September 22, 1929 in the town of Unity, Clark County, WI to Erwin K and Mathilda (Bartelt) Arquette. She was baptized March 8, 1930 and confirmed April 18, 1943. Jean attended Sunshine Elementary until she graduated from 8th grade. The family then moved to a farm near Cherokee and the Eau Pleine River. She attended Colby High School, graduating in May of 1947.
Jean met Wallace (Wally) Schultz, Abbotsford, while living in Cherokee. They both worked on their parents’ farms. They were married at a young age in 1946. After graduating high school in December of her senior year, Jean remained at the high school, serving as a secretary until she walked with her classmates at the graduation ceremony. Wally and Jean worked on their farm for nine years before purchasing a tavern in Colby. They later sold the tavern, buying into a manufactured home sales lot. This business was closed out in 1974 and Jean began working as the administrative assistant at Abbotsford High School. She loved this job.
Jean and Wally had six children, Ronald (Kayrene) of Willard, Bradley of Cornucopia, Michael (Terri) of Hayward, Randall (Beth) of Eau Claire, Linda of Evansville, and Lisa (Matthew) Erler of Carver, MN. Their family blessings included 19 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Wally Schultz and Jack Warns, son Bradley, grandson Dustin Schultz, sister Lucy Langbecker, and brother, Harry Arquette.
Jean loved the outdoors. She explored the wooded areas and rivers as a child and continued this love into her adult years, hunting and fishing. She was an active member of LWML for 60 years, serving as secretary, treasurer and president. She also belonged to the PTA, PTO, and LLL and the Colby VFW Auxiliary. Jean was an active church member, teaching Sunday School and VBS throughout her membership years.
Jean’s most recent past times included spending time with friends at Eastridge Apartments in Altoona, visits with family, learning how to utilize her cell phone to call, text and receive pictures, listening to music through her Alexa and enjoying hundreds of books through the Talking Book Library. She will be remembered for her passionate faith, exceptional memory, knowledge of so many topics, and a wonderful sense of humor.
Funeral services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E Fillmore Ave, Eau Claire at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022 with Pastor Mark Schulz officiating. Please Visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 9 am until the time of service. Burial of the ashes will take place at another date in Abbotsford, WI. You may attend the service virtually and offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Eau Claire is assisting the family with the arrangements.
