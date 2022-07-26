Jean Betty Schultz-Warns, 92, of Altoona was called to her heavenly home on July 23, 2022. Her earthly body grew weary, but her mind remained strong with a desire to learn something new each day.

Jean was born on September 22, 1929 in the town of Unity, Clark County, WI to Erwin K and Mathilda (Bartelt) Arquette. She was baptized March 8, 1930 and confirmed April 18, 1943. Jean attended Sunshine Elementary until she graduated from 8th grade. The family then moved to a farm near Cherokee and the Eau Pleine River. She attended Colby High School, graduating in May of 1947.

