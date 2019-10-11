Jean Staats

Jean C. Staats, 77, of Eau Claire passed away in hospice care on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Eau Claire.
Jean Carole Staats daughter of Milo and Emma (Zielsdorf) Kromrey was born Feb. 4, 1942. She was raised in Fall Creek where she graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1960 from Fall Creek High School. Jean was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek and it was also there that she was united in marriage to Robert Staats on Aug. 12, 1960. The couple lived most of their married life in the Eau Claire area. In addition to raising her 3 children, Jean and Bob opened their home to many foster children over the years. Jean had also worked outside the home in the retail market. After their retirement the couple spent 5 winters in Bullhead City, AZ. For entertainment she enjoyed her outings to the casinos, especially to play bingo and keno. She loved bargain shopping and attending auctions and was always looking for that special piece of glassware or doll to add to her collections.
Jean’s strong faith had always been an integral part of her life and she cherished her involvement with her church family.
Jean will be dearly missed by Bob, her loving husband of 59 years; son, Robert M. (Susan) Staats of Burnsville, MN; 2 daughters, Tami (Tony) Holmes, Heidi (Shawn) Loegering all of Eau Claire; 7 grandchildren, Brett and Jake Staats, Travis (Jocelyn) Holmes, Tiffany and Tyler Holmes, Denzel Staats (Kaylee Aguilar), Taggart Lund; great grandson Nolan Holmes; brother Kenneth Kromrey of Fall Creek; sister Karen Wahlin of Eau Claire; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jean was preceded in death by her father in 1992 and her mother in 2002.
A visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday at Concordia Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Services will be a 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church with burial in the Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Demming, Mayo Home Hospice and especially nurse Nikki H. and Evelyn H. for the wonderful care and support given to Jean and her family.
