Jean D. Loomis-Stapelmann transitioned on January 13, 2022. She was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on March 3, 1932.
Jean grew up in the country with her parents and four brothers. As the only girl growing up on the farm, she learned early on to value hard work, resilience and perseverance. Jean had a strong work ethic and aspirations to explore the world. She was a young woman in the ’50s and ’60s and excited to live an independent life, her first stop California. Jean returned to Eau Claire and entered the workforce at Uniroyal.
At the age of 27, however, her plans were interrupted when she met Henry “Heinie” L. Stapelmann. Our tall, handsome dad swept Miss Independent off her feet and they quickly eloped in Stillwater, MN, in 1959 and remained married for 63 years.
Jean became a mom and stayed true to her independent spirit that, in turn, inspired her children: Jami Stapelmann, Michi (Bob) Carl, Troy (Christin) Stapelmann, Cory Stapelmann, and Brody (Jen) Stapelmann. Jean continued to be active in politics, her church, and most importantly, her travels and adventures with her husband. She saw all 50 states, every continent except Antarctica, and enjoyed cruises with her love and life partner. She spent time living on a kibbutz in Israel, experienced the wonders of an African safari, and marveled at the historic architecture of Russia. Throughout their travels, Jean and Henry made lifelong friends around the globe and were always planning their next exploration. Jean also loved dancing. She was a member of Country Kickers and stole the show on the dance floor at every event. We have so many stories to share of her full and experienced life.
May her adventures continue in the afterlife. Her legacy lives on through her husband, her five children, her six grandchildren, and her two great grandchildren.
Her parents (Myrtle and Fred), siblings (Gehle, Derrand, Dayton, and Doyle), Baby Girl (born between Jami and Michi), and great grandson Antonio preceded her in transition to heaven.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 123 W. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701. Pastor Brian Quade will be officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, at the church, from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service.
