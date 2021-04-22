Jean Lindquist Wahl, 89, of Hope Mills, NC passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 16, 2021. Born in Eau Claire, WI, February 11, 1932, Mrs. Wahl had a distinguished civil service career retiring as Chief, Personnel Movement at Fort Bragg after 23 years of service, and notably awarded the 1990 Forces Command Traffic Manager of the Year.
Mrs. Wahl was a founding member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and for many years was active in the Women of Charity and funeral support group. She was a spousal member of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA). Mrs. Wahl was a graduate of St. Patrick High School in Eau Claire, class of 1950.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jerry, her parents, Edward and Stella Lindquist, and her sister, Shirley Lindquist.
Jean is survived by her six children, Steven (Gina) of Richmond, VA, Michael of Perry, MO, Gregory (Debbie) of Okolona, AR, Mark (Regina) of Matthews, NC, Julie (Tony) McLamb of Eastover, NC, and Dr. Joseph (Celia) of Whispering Pines, NC; her 12 grandchildren, Lindsey (Matt) Henderson, Michelle (Christopher) Crawford, Leanne (Christopher) Woodward, Brian (Megan) Wahl, Alyson (Kevin) Melson, Megan (Justin) White, Ashley Wahl (fiancé Alan Walshe), Emily McLamb, Sarah, Mellissa, Kristofer, and Timothy Wahl; and her ten great-grandchildren, Aden and Kyndall Henderson, Penelope, Gulliver, and Winifred Crawford, Garrett, Carlyn, and Tanner Melson, Madalyn Royal, and Elena Wahl. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marjean Bachmeier and two brothers-in-law, Robert (Barbara) and John (Jeanne) of Eau Claire.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Mrs. Rosalyn Miles, of Home Instead of Fayetteville, NC who lovingly cared for mom over the past several years and Mrs. Jennifer Jackson, RN and Mrs. Angela Locklear, LPN of Medi Home Hospice of Lumberton, NC.
A memorial service at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, and private burial at Sandhills Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 5050 Oak St., Hope Mills, NC 28348, or Medi Home Hospice, 514 Peterson Drive, Lumberton, NC 28358.