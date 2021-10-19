Jean Ann Walker, 92, of Eau Claire died at her home at Grace Edgewood on Thursday, October 14, 2021. She was born in Eau Claire on December 16, 1928, to Ernest and Ann (Jacobson) Rathbun. Jean Ann graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1946. In 1950, she graduated from Eau Claire State Teachers College (UW-EC) with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education. Following graduation, she married Lincoln R. Walker on August 5 at First Lutheran Church.
Jean Ann and Link lived and taught in Elco, Abbotsford, Stanley and Antigo before returning to Eau Claire in 1961. Upon the birth of their first child, Jean Ann devoted her energy to family life. When the family moved to Greeley, CO, in 1963 Jean Ann taught kindergarten in the rural community of Milliken. Upon returning to Eau Claire in 1965, Jean Ann began a twenty-year career of teaching second grade at Lowes Creek and Manz schools. Jean Ann loved her students and worked tirelessly to be sure they enjoyed learning in her classroom.
Jean Ann was an active member of University Lutheran Church and a devoted member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She took great pride in supporting Link in his years of coaching football, rarely missing a Blugold game. She was a gracious hostess who enjoyed entertaining in her home. Jean Ann and Link adored their grandchildren, spending countless hours playing with them and attending their concerts, recitals and games.
Jean Ann is survived by her two daughters, Susan (Richard) Cochrane of Eau Claire and Sally (Mark) Hinders of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; grandchildren, Kelsey (Matthew) Martinez, Taylor (Zachary) Boxx, Casey Hinders and Gabe Hinders; great grandchildren, Rafael Martinez and Lincoln Boxx; nephew, Todd (Karen) Rathbun; and niece, Kelley (Jim) Kappas. She was preceded in death by Link, her husband of 59 years; her parents; and her brother, George (Sonja) Rathbun.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 22, 2021 at First Congregational United Church of Christ with Pastor Lori Ruge-Jones of University Lutheran Church presiding. Visitation will be held at the church beginning two hours prior to the service.
Memorials may be given in Jean Ann’s memory to Manz Elementary School-Funds for Today, Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 511, Eau Claire, WI 54701 or to University Lutheran Church, 110 Garfield Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
