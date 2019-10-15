Jean Weldon

Jean M. (nee: Dewey) Schuh Weldon, age 92, of Plum City passed away peacefully at Advent Health-Durand on October 13, 2019.
Jean was born on September 24, 1927 in Plum City to Frank and Ida (Perkins) Dewey. Jean married Albert Schuh at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima in Durand on August 28, 1946. Albert passed away on July 9, 1971. Jean then married Carl Weldon on November 25, 1972 at Ono Methodist Church. Carl passed away on December 12, 1989. Jean attended Harrison School in the Union Township until the 8th grade.
Jean was proud of the fact that she lived at home and kept her home until she was 90 years old. While living there, she did daycare, was a janitor and mowed lawn for the United Methodist Church. Jean helped make ice cream for the ice cream socials and helped care for the Plum City Cemetery and delivered the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. She loved to feed all the outdoor cats in the neighborhood. Since December of 2017, Jean has been a resident of the Plum City Care Center in Plum City.
Jean is survived by her children, Duane (Sharon) Schuh of Rock Springs, Wyo., Linda Kitchner of Rock Springs, Wyo., Carol Kelton of Durand, Ronald Schuh of Waco, Texas, Tammy (Matthew) Schnell of Rock Springs, Wyo. and Terry (Susie) Schuh of Oakdale, Minn.; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Irene Eide; several nieces and nephews; and her Plum City Care Center family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ida Dewey; husbands, Albert Schuh and Carl Weldon; children, Lyle Schuh, Jerry Schuh and Barbara Schuh; five sisters, Vi Campos, Gladys Dewey, Ruth Dewey, Dorothy Simonson and Alice Anderson; five brothers, Ray, Clyde, Guy, Hiram and Floyd Dewey; sons-in-law, Robert Kelton and Michael Kitchner; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Schuh; and one great-granddaughter.
Prayer Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand with Rev. Joseph Okine-Quartey officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Arkansaw. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Friday.
