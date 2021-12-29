Jean Idell Wittwer, 88, was called home to heaven on December 26, 2021.
Jean was born at home on March 14, 1933, to Lyman and Agnes (Thorson) Franzwa and was raised in Mondovi, Wisconsin.
At the tender age of 8, Jean lost her mother and took on many responsibilities in the home and on the farm. Jean would often tell her grandchildren stories of cooking and serving threshing crews at this age. The loss of her mother was something that she grieved her entire life.
Jean was confirmed at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi and graduated from Mondovi High School in 1951. Jean married the love of her life, George, on September 4, 1954, and they were happily married for 57 years.
Family was of utmost importance. Jean was happiest when she was hosting family events in their home including Christmas, birthdays, and even a wedding for her daughter, Heidi. Jean and George enjoyed traveling, camping, spending time at the lake, and attending their grandkids sporting events, school concerts, and Grandparents Day.
Jean worked at First National Bank in Racine, The Farmer Store in Eau Claire, and American National Bank in Eau Claire. She retired after 21 years of service at the Fall Creek Chiropractic Center.
As a lifelong supporter of veterans and military families, Jean was a member of the Fall Creek American Legion Auxiliary for 55 years. Jean cherished her time as Mrs. Uncle Sam and drove the red Cadillac convertible in parades alongside her husband, Uncle Sam.
Jean demonstrated her faith by serving the church as a member of the choir and church council. At the request of family or friends one could occasionally hear Jean play the piano or accordion. Although never formally trained she was gifted musically.
Jean and George have 4 children: Robin Wittwer, Melody Rutschow (Jon), Heidi Kast (Jim), John Wittwer (Laura); 7 grandchildren: Desiree (Melvin), Rhiannon (Nick), Joshua, Sara (Will), Cory (Courtney), Trevor (Alyssa), Jonalyn (Paris); 14 great-grandchildren: Dejah, Icis, Heavyn, Wisdom, Walterine, Melvin III, Anthony, Dayton, Dominick, Danicka, Lydia, Jonah, Rhettley, Lenora; 2 great-great-grandchildren: Jullian, Jovani. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George, siblings Lenore, Donald, Chris, Lois, Marlene, and Jim, and other close family and friends.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Mark Gideonson for his compassionate, dedicated care for Jean over the past 10 years. They would also like to thank Augusta Care and Rehab, Sacred Heart Hospital Palliative Care, and St. Joe’s Hospice Care team.
Mom/Grandma Jean will be greatly missed. Some of our favorite memories are ... Jean was ALWAYS willing to help — she opened her heart and her home to anyone who needed a listening ear, a warm meal, a family to celebrate with, or a simple word of encouragement. Celebrating Christmas at church and on State Street and eating lots of Grandma’s Christmas cookies. Grandma’s great sense of humor, quick-wit, and adventurous spirit. Traveling to and cheering on together at sporting events. A sweet, soft voice reading Mother Goose bedtime stories at a sleepover. Best Mom ever.
Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Visitation will take place Monday morning from 9:30 am until the time of service. Burial will immediately follow the service in the Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.