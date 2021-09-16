Jeanette Ann Baumgartner, age 91, of Eau Claire WI., passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Azura Memory Care Facility in Eau Claire surrounded by family.
Jeanette was born March 22, 1930, the middle child of five, to Martin and Anna (Fedewa) Grost at St. Lawrence Hospital, Lansing MI., where her mother had been a nurse, first child was born, and she began her Registered Nursing career. During her time in Lansing, she met and married the love of her life Frederick W. Baumgartner on December 11, 1954, at the Church of the Resurrection, Lansing where Jean had also graduated High School in 1948.
She graduated Nazareth College School of Nursing in 1952. She remained intimate friends with her classmates throughout their lives who exchanged a serial class letter for over 60-years.
Jean’s biggest extravagance was a fire engine red convertible (‘51 Pontiac Silver Streak) she bought upon her first job. She met Fred, who was working at a gas station, servicing that car which took her to New York, Texas, their honeymoon in New Orleans, and then traded it in for a family car.
Jean and Fred spent their first 11 years in Oak Park, MI., where she worked at Beaumont Hospital and where their next three children were born. In 1968, the pair, with their four children, moved to Eau Claire, WI., where Jean worked part-time at Sacred Heart Hospital. They retired in 1985, concluding her 30-year nursing career and moved to Lake Winnebago and then Lake Wissota before downsizing. They loved to winter in Laughlin, NV.
Jean and Fred enjoyed their domestic RV travels and European tours. Her art included stained glass, painting and knitting. She had an uncanny skill with cards and the ability to consistently beat the house — especially poker machines. She also took her Bingo games very seriously.
Jeanette is survived by her four children, Fred (Jody), Steve (Barb), Marty (Rudi), Linda (Dale) Flach; grandchildren, Erick (Dr. Kristen), Alison, Teresa (Mike Scafide), Mark and Hannah; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her granddaughter, Karolyn Flach and her siblings; Dr. James, Tom, Max and Marie.
The family would like to thank the staff at Azura Memory Care and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/, or the Monsignor Klimek Healing Presence Endowment at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, https://giving.hshs.org/SHEC/Donate.
Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave, Eau Claire, WI. 54701. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. prior to service. Inurnment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh, WI. at a later date.
