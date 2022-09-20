Jeanette Frances Bohac, age 90, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Oak Garden Place in Altoona, WI.

Jeanette was born December 30, 1931, to John and Anna (Clements) Capaul. On June 10, 1954, she was united in marriage to Donald James Bohac. After high school Jeanette went on to a two year school in La Crosse where she received her teaching degree. Her first job was as a Elementary School teacher in Pomroy. After Pomroy closed down she was a stay at home mom to her four kids, and helped out on their family farm. Once the kids were old enough to be in school Jeanette became a teachers aide, a substitute teacher, and then ended up as the elementary school secretary for 25 + years.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeanette Bohac as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you