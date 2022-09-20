Jeanette Frances Bohac, age 90, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Oak Garden Place in Altoona, WI.
Jeanette was born December 30, 1931, to John and Anna (Clements) Capaul. On June 10, 1954, she was united in marriage to Donald James Bohac. After high school Jeanette went on to a two year school in La Crosse where she received her teaching degree. Her first job was as a Elementary School teacher in Pomroy. After Pomroy closed down she was a stay at home mom to her four kids, and helped out on their family farm. Once the kids were old enough to be in school Jeanette became a teachers aide, a substitute teacher, and then ended up as the elementary school secretary for 25 + years.
During Jeanette’s life she was an extremely active member of the community. She highly participated in 4-H, the fair, community service for Hixton where she started the “Flower Girls’; all reasons for why she had been named “women of the year” in Jackson County. In her spare time, Jeanette loved to quilt, sew, can, garden, and sometimes hit the casino. She also loved watching her Packers and Badgers. Jeanette and Donald spent a lot of time traveling, they had been all over the East and West coast: Alaska, Bahamas, Mexico, Hawaii, visiting her sister in Missouri, and going on senior bus trips. Jeanette will be missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; brothers, Robert Capaul and Bernard Capaul; sisters, Alice Miller and Frances Hayes; and grandsons, Billy Earley and Jason Bohac.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Linda (Bruce) Tripp, Allen (Jane) Bohac, Patricia (Michael) Gregory and David (Melanie) Bohac; grandchildren, Nick (Kristie) Bohac, Jeri Bohac, Daniel (Altana) Earley, Gail (Clint) Wanta, Tracy (Jeremy) Davis, Anna (Fiancé Floyd Hazelton) Gregory, Steven (fiancé Hayle Peterson) Gregory, Leanna Cernohaus, and Samara (Tyson) Clarke; great grandchildren, Brett, Jack, Issac, Evan, Jack, Joah, Juniper, Arriana, Annika, Andin, Alana, Jada, Jager and Jerik; and sisters, Joanne Schroeder and Betty (Gary) O’Brien; and sister-in-law, Jeanne Capaul.
Funeral services for Jeanette will take place Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Alma Center at 11:00 a.m. Father Peter Kiefer will officiate. Visitation will take place at 10:00 a.m. until time of service, and also Thursday, September 22 at the Jensen- Modjeski Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
The Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 715-963-2311.
