Jeanette Fredrickson, age 76, of Eau Claire, WI left her mortal body for eternity with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Jeanette Marie Larson was born on November 15, 1942 in Menomonie, WI to Claude and Lucile (Larson) Larson, the first of two children. Jeanette and her younger brother Richard “Dick” Larson grew up in the city of Menomonie in the southwestern area called the Norwegian flat. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage. Growing up, she was a lifeguard, beach director, and water safety instructor at Menomonie swimming beaches, where she discovered her love of teaching children. In 1958, she was recognized for saving the lives of a non-swimming family of four when their canoe capsized on Lake Menomin.
She married Stanley Erland Fredrickson on August 14, 1965 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI. They first lived in Urbana, IL, and then in Eau Claire, WI since 1973. In 2015, Jeanette and Stan celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Jeanette attended Menomonie High School, graduating in 1960, University of Wisconsin-Stout, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, graduating with a bachelor’s degree, and University of Illinois — Urbana/Champaign, graduating with a master’s degree in education in 1969.
Her teaching career began in Rice Lake at Franklin Elementary, followed by Flossey Wiley Elementary School in Urbana, IL. Jeanette stayed at home after the birth of her two children, Steven and Karen, and throughout their preschool years. Later she resumed teaching as a reading coordinator and reading specialist for the Eau Claire Board of Education. After her formal retirement in 2000, she volunteered as a reading teacher for many years. She was driven to impart lifelong reading skills to her elementary students.
Jeanette had a wide range of talents and interests which kept her active throughout the community. She organized, coordinated, and taught the Trinity Education program at Bethesda Lutheran Church, a twice-weekly, three-year intensive study through the Bible. She was active in Eau Claire and Wisconsin State Reading Councils. She served as an election official for twenty years. Jeanette enjoyed the Ager Museum and its Nordic traditions, volunteering as a docent, serving actively on committees, working in the library, and attending Scandinavian events. She participated in many Bible studies and book clubs and was an avid reader. Her exercise program included thousands of aerobic and conditioning classes.
Jeanette’s love of the outdoors included camping and waterskiing on weekends, particularly at Lake Wissota State Park. She especially loved biking with friends, fall hikes, trips along the Mississippi River, and the return of the eagles in spring. Winter found her cross-country skiing, skating, and sledding with the kids. She and Stan were part-time winter Texans, frequenting birding sites in southeastern Texas and along the Rio Grande Valley, but she was always happiest to be home to witness spring’s arrival in Wisconsin. She loved to watch her shade garden emerge with dozens of hosta varieties.
Jeanette and Stan enjoyed travel and adventures, visiting all 50 states and over 20 foreign countries. Her favorites were Texas, Ketchikan, Alaska, and anywhere in Norway, but especially the beautiful fjords, farms, and villages.
Among her life’s greatest joys were her five grandchildren. From early childcare to attending concerts, sports event, and family occasions, she truly enjoyed watching them bud and blossom.
Jeanette is survived by Stanley Fredrickson, her husband of 54 years; a son, Steven Eric (Becky) Fredrickson of Pearland, TX, a daughter Karen Marie (Brian) Burquest of West Lakeland, MN; grandchildren, Lauren Burquest, Brayden Fredrickson, Annika Burquest, Claire Fredrickson, and Carson Burquest; a brother: Richard “Dick” (Sharon) Larson, Eau Claire; mother-in-law, Esther Fredrickson; sisters-in-law Janice Fredrickson and Lorie (Jeff) Nowak of Rice Lake, and MaryEllen Larson of Eau Claire; nieces, Lori Larson, Cara (Thomas) Helmer, Beth (Tony) Palchik, and Amie (Troy) Prockelman; numerous relatives, and a host of loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Apple Pregnancy Care Center.
Funeral service will take place at 10 am on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 123 W. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire. There will be no visitation prior to the service on Saturday at church. Committal service will take place immediately after memorial service at Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington.
