Jeanette Marie Hines, age 77, of Ellsworth WI, died on Monday, January 20, 2020 at her residence, with her family by her side.
Jeanette was born on Friday, February 13, 1942 in Red Wing MN to parents Joseph Edvin and Josephine Julia (Timmerberg) Aslakson. On June 8, 1960 Jeanette graduated from Red Wing High School with the Class of 1960, and on June 18, 1960, just ten days later, she would be united in marriage to Leroy Orval “Bing” Hines at her mother’s church, the Clayfield Perpetual Catholic Church. Their union in marriage would be blessed with two children, Donald Leroy and Darla Jean.
Jeanette worked for many years as a caregiver at the Brotoloc Homes. She was an active member in the Birthday Club, and shared her talents with others teaching crochet and working with ceramics. Jeanette served as a leader in Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and 4-H. She worked side-by-side with Bing at BJ’s Taxidermy, and served for years as the Secretary/Treasurer of the Rush River Trail Riders Snowmobile Club. Jeanette was an avid Packers fan, and a dedicated fan of the Ellsworth Panthers Wrestling Team. Jeanette cherished time spent with family, and enjoyed summers at Bone Lake.
Jeanette is survived by her husband of 59 years, Leroy “Bing” Hines; son, Donald Hines (Tammy Brenner); daughter, Darla (Jim) Lau; grandsons, Tylar (Vicky) Hines, Trevin Hines (Heather Wickland), Justin Lau, and Logan Lau; step-great-grandsons, Blake Heilke, Peyton Heilke, and Owen Heilke; brother, Elroy (Mary) Aslakson; sister, Lila (Bill) Rice; brothers-in-law, Ronald (Ann) Hines, and Robert Kreye; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Arlene and Loraine; brothers, Vernice and Melroy; in-laws, Bernard and Geraldine Hines; and sister-in-law, Bernadine Kreye.
To honor the life of Jeanette Hines, a Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4:00-7:00pm on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home, 130 N Grant Street in Ellsworth WI. A family burial will be held at a later date at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans memorial Cemetery in Spooner. Services have been entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of Ellsworth WI. 715-273-4421