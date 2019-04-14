Jeanette Iverson

Jeanette A. Iverson, 79, passed away February 25, 2019 at Dove Healthcare-West, Eau Claire, WI.
Jeanette was born September 16, 1939 in Fillmore County, Minnesota to James and May (Nelson) Tomte. She married Jerone Iverson on February 3, 1968 in Rushford, Minnesota.
Jeanette was employed at WinCraft in Winona, Minnesota for 25 years. In her later years, she lived in Kasson and Rochester, Minnesota. Through her life, she enjoyed traveling, playing her accordion, reading, dancing, and exercising at the YMCA in Rochester. She also had a great love of cats, the Minnesota Twins, and Vikings.
In March of 2016, she was diagnosed with Corticobasal Degeneration. She moved to Eau Claire to be closer to family as the disease progressed.
Jeanette is survived by her sister, Edna (Roy) Wilsey of Winona, MN; 2 nieces, Kathy (Jeff) Doering of Altoona, WI and Krystal (Dana) Sacia of Eau Claire; 2 great-nieces, Abby (Ben) Hase of New York, NY, Kaylee Sacia, Eau Claire; 1 great-nephew, Brandon Doering, Nashville, TN
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Verna Treangen and brother-in-law, Tilman Treangen.
Jeanette’s family would like to thank Dove Healthcare-West and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion. We are grateful.
At Jeanette’s request, there will be no memorial service.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.