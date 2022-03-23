Jeanette A. Nibaur (Skogstad) was born January 30, 1937, at her fraternal grandparent’s farm in Eleva, Wisconsin.
Jeanette married Clayton C. Nibaur in April 1967 at Eleva Lutheran. They spent 49 years in Eau Claire until his death.
Jeanette graduated from Eleva – Strum High School in 1955, Luther Hospital School of Nursing in 1958. She worked at Luther Surgery before starting a job with C.M. Ihle, M.D., James Lecott and William F. Decesare.
Her hobbies included hand work, especially using yarn for afghans, prayer shawls and Baptismal blankets for Saving Grace Lutheran. She was also an avid sports fan, especially of the Brewers, Packers and Badgers. She enjoyed traveling with her husband in their motorhome.
Jeanette was preceded in death by grandparents, Gus and Minnie Skogstad, and Berita and Sever Steen; parents, Melvin G. Skogstad and Martha Steen Skogstad; younger sister, Judith Ann Skogstad; and all aunts and uncles.
She is survived by sister-in-law, Jane C. Peterson; her husband, David S. Peterson; and nephew, Brett Peterson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center, Eau Claire, with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, 814 First Avenue in Eau Claire. Online condolences may be left for Jeanette’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
