Jeanette L. Reetz, 95, of Augusta, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Silver Leaf Assisted Living in Augusta.
Jeanette Lois, daughter of Walter and Lona (Volbrecht) Rugotzke was born March 23, 1927, in Otter Creek Township, rural Augusta. She was baptized at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Foster and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Bears Grass. She attended school in Augusta and graduated from Augusta High School.
Jeanette was united in marriage to Everett Walter Reetz on May 2, 1948, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Bears Grass. After her marriage she transferred her church membership to Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta. Jeanette’s church and her strong faith in her Lord and Savior was always an important part of who she was.
The couple farmed in the Augusta area, before purchasing their farm in Bridge Creek Township in 1960, and then moving into the city of Augusta in 1986. In addition to farming, for 12 years Jeanette enjoyed working at the Augusta Area Nursing Home as a baker in the dietary department.
While on the farm Jeanette always had a big garden that she planted each year. She also enjoyed helping others through her involvement with Grace Lutheran Ladies Society. With Rosie Harden she made quilts for World Relief and she also helped at Bethesda Thrift Store in Eau Claire. Jeanette was an avid walker and a dedicated and helpful friend to both Millie Ives and her card playing partner, Margaret Bauch. She enjoyed playing cards and the camaraderie that went along with it. She and Everett looked forward to their many trips taken with the Ives, Brown and Honadel friends.
After Everett passed away in 2004, Jeanette did well at home alone and was proud to have been able to mow her own lawn at the age of 91. She eventually need assistance and had lived at Wunder Haven in Fall Creek, at Dove Assisted Living in Osseo, before moving to Silver Leaf in 2021.
Jeanette will be deeply missed by her 2 sons,, Darrel and Heidi Reetz of rural Osseo, Dale and Diane Reetz of Fall Creek;
4 grandchildren, Christopher ( Gretchen)Reetz, Stephany (Kelsey) Stordahl, Stacey (John) Swanson, Shelby Reetz (fiancé Zakkery Trudeau); 6 great grandchildren, Addison, Aiden, Preston, Sullivan, Easton, Levi; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Everett, her loving husband of 56 years; her only brother Willis and wife Elizabeth Rugotzke; niece Rhonda Webster; and nephew Ryan Rugotzke.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, with burial in the West Lawn Cemetery, both in Augusta.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to time of services Saturday at the church. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Jeanette’s family would like to thank all the caregivers at Silver Leaf for taking such wonderful care of her.
