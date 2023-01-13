Jeanette Elizabeth (Meyer) Tandberg, 97, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2023, at River Pines Nursing Home. She was born on July 2, 1925, to Rudolph (Otto) Meyer and May Christison Darling.

Jeanette graduated salutatorian of Elk Mound High School, where she resided most of her life. Jeanette worked as a secretary for the Eau Claire County Court House and at the Jackson Agency. She married Douglas Tandberg on August 5, 1950, at the age of 25. They had two children, Steven Douglas Tandberg and Dorene Elizabeth Tandberg.

