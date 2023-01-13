Jeanette Elizabeth (Meyer) Tandberg, 97, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2023, at River Pines Nursing Home. She was born on July 2, 1925, to Rudolph (Otto) Meyer and May Christison Darling.
Jeanette graduated salutatorian of Elk Mound High School, where she resided most of her life. Jeanette worked as a secretary for the Eau Claire County Court House and at the Jackson Agency. She married Douglas Tandberg on August 5, 1950, at the age of 25. They had two children, Steven Douglas Tandberg and Dorene Elizabeth Tandberg.
Jeanette enjoyed gardening, baking and sewing. She was an incredible seamstress and made the families clothing, never having to buy clothes until later in life. Every year she looked forward to Christmas baking for her loved ones. Jeanette truly treasured all the times she spent with her family. Church was very important to her and she was a member of Pentecostal Assembly Church in Eau Claire. Jeannette was a very devoted woman. She was faithful to church and attended several times a week. She even continued to attend church at River Pines.
She is survived by her daughter, Dorene Tandberg of Altoona, WI, and many distant relatives.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Douglas, in 1988; son, Steven, in 2008; and her sister, Marian Meyer, in 2022.
Funeral Services will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Paul Bennett will officiate. Visitation will take place on Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. An additional celebration of life will take place at Grace Lutheran Communities — River Pines Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, 206 N. Willson Drive, in Altoona at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Pastor Deb Boynton will officiate.