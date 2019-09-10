Jeanette Taylor

Jeanette M. Taylor, 91, a village of Lake Hallie resident, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Jeanette was born March 19, 1928 in the town of Howard, the daughter of William and Caroline (Meinen) Dachel.
On October 20, 1953, Jeanette married William Taylor at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church. Jean was the head cook at St. Joseph’s Hospital for 20 years. Both Jean and Bill farmed for most of their lives. Jean was a marvelous story teller, remembering events back to her childhood. Jean was very proud of her son Ken’s accomplishments through school, and more so his profession as a Police Officer for the Lake Hallie Police Department.
Jean and Bill enjoyed fishing on their pontoon and playing cards with family and friends. Not a night went by without watching “Wheel of Fortune!” She was known for her potato dumplings and Christmas candies, especially peanut butter balls.
Jeanette is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jayne Taylor of Lake Hallie, many nieces, nephews and “Furever Family” Sammy and Murphy.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, William, on November 15, 2016; one son, Kenneth Taylor; her parents; siblings, Henry, Pauline, George, John, Herman, Herbert, Louise, Agnes, Clarence, Elizabeth, Robert, Fredrick, Roland, Thomas, Harold, Dorthy and Angeline; and best friend, Betty Walter.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 13 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski of Holy Ghost Church will be officiating. Interment will follow in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 13 at the funeral home.
A special thank you to: Carol Webb, Darlene Sykora and Pete Sterzinger for their tender care and kindness shown to Jean throughout the years.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.