Jeanette M. Walker, 79, of Eau Claire, passed away Wednesday November 13, 2019 at Dove Healthcare West – under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Jeanette was born January 20, 1940 in the Township of Harrison, Wisconsin to David and Margaret (Grimm) Wickersham. She married Lonnie Walker in 1964, and they later divorced.
She is survived by her children: Allen of Rice Lake, Dawn (Doug) Wayne of Colfax, Eric (Jill) of Fruita, CO and Owen (Jodi) of Iron River; 9 Grandchildren; 4 Great Grandchildren; 7 Siblings; and many nieces and nephews.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her Parents and 5 Siblings.
Jeanette was a homemaker and raised her children. She enjoyed playing softball, horseshoes, bowling, numerous crafts and all activities held at Dove Health Care. Jeanette was a 35 year survivor of Parkinson’s disease, and will be remembered for her determination and was a fantastic Mother.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 PM, Saturday November 16, 2019 at Cedarbrook Church of Menomonie. Mitch Haaby will officiate. Visitation will be held Saturday afternoon from 4:00 PM until the time of service at 6:00 PM.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the employees of Dove Health Care for the unwavering devotion to Mom’s healthcare and continuing independence.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Service and Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com