Jeanette R. Zachau, 101, of Altoona, died peacefully with family by her side, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Jeanette was born on June 11, 1919, in Eau Claire to Herman and Yerma (Thurston) Heuer. She attended Altoona Schools and graduated with the Class of 1937.
Her favorite places of employment during her lifetime were Branstad’s Drug Store, the Co-op Shopping Center and later at National Presto in the ammunition products department. Jeanette worked well into her 90’s cleaning homes and more importantly, getting out and visiting with people.
Jeanette married Theodore Winrich and they had 3 children, but later divorced. On May 19, 1951, Jeanette married Norman Zachau and together they had 2 children.
She loved ceramics and crafts as a hobby, traveling to Minneapolis for shopping at a young age, and riding the train to Fall Creek to visit her Aunt Gert and Uncle Adolph. She also loved spending time at family gatherings and picnics in Irvine Park. She was especially fond of spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren plus her favorite dogs Cindy, Buttons, Dusty, Waldo, Sparkle, and Roger.
She was a past member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona and a current member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Ted (Maureen) Winrich, Gloria (Ronald) Mittelstadt, Don (Mary) Winrich, Anita Mootz and Richard (Lori) Zachau. 12 grandchildren; Gary Winrich, Alice (Trey) Snyder, Grant (Kelly) Winrich, and the mother of Gary, Alice, and Grant, Jill Pontiere plus Connie (Scott) Fowler, Cathy (Jimmy) Whitley, Barbara Owen, Shirley (Jim Janezic) Cervantes, Jeff (Lori) Winrich and the mother of Barbara, Shirley, and Jeff, Nancy Gorell plus, Bradley (Becky) Mootz, Matthew (Jackie) Mootz, Jennifer (Steve) Nitz and Aaron (Marcie) Zachau. 19 great grandchildren; Wylie Snyder, Chloe Winrich, Kane Winrich, J. Matthew (April Derra) Fowler, Alex (Andrea) Fowler, Jeff (Ericca) Whitley Sarah (Jon) TeVelde, Alyssa (Kevin) Sprouse, Derek (Taylor) Cervantes, Christie (James) Rolbiecki, Elliana Mootz, Caiden Mootz, Rilyn Mootz, Tayva Mootz, Mattie Mootz, Kaelyn Nitz, Gabriel Nitz, Gage Shock, Brylee Zachau. 13 great great grandchildren; Logan Derra-Fowler, Nathan Derra-Fowler, Jacob Whitley, Savannah Whitley, Shyanne Andrasko, Alexander TeVelde, Daegan TeVelde, Lillian Sprouse, McKenzie Sprouse, Gavin Cervantes, Reagan Cervantes, Landon Rolbiecki, Estella Rolbiecki. She is also survived by incredibly special nieces and nephews, Debbie (Denny) Bresina, Janice Anderson, Judy Anderson and Julie Neville, Steve (Effie) Heuer, Greg (Deeana) Heuer along with other relatives and a special friend of Anita Mootz, Robert Shackelford, HSHS Staff, Vicki from Visiting Angels, her friends at East Ridge Estates and other friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; brother, Herman Richard Colby Heuer Jr.; and son-in-law, Dennis Mootz, the father of Brad and Matthew Mootz.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire with Pastor Christine Emerson officiating. Public visitation will be one hour prior to the ceremony at the cemetery. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com