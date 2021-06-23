Jeanine Michal

Jeanine (Jean) Elaine Michal passed away peacefully on Saturday May 29th, 2021 at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls surrounded by family.
Jean was born to Louis and Sue Witt on November 3, 1933 in Cadott, WI. Jean lived her entire life in the Cadott/Chippewa Falls area. She attended Brown Country School, a one room schoolhouse, through the 8th grade. She graduated from Cadott High School in 1951. During that time, Jean took part in the senior class play, was a band majorette and was named Prom Queen.
Jean met her high school sweetheart, James C. Michal II, at a Sadie Hawkins Dance. They were married on December 15th, 1951. Through the next 64 years of marriage, they built a family of 6 children, Julie (Ronald) Frederick, Jeanie (Joseph) Bourget, James (Lori) Michal, Randy (Denise) Michal, Lisa Blaeser, Craig Michal, 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Jean spent 40 plus years working alongside her husband, Jim, farming. As a couple, they enjoyed listening and dancing to polka music, especially to the band, Little Wally. They retired in 1992 and built their retirement home on Lake Wissota. There they enjoyed their lake home with family and friends.
She enjoyed gardening, picking berries, gambling, and cooking endless meals for family and friends to gather around her large dining room table. Her greatest enjoyment was being the biggest cheerleader for her 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Her days were fulfilled supporting them in basketball, baseball, soccer, dancing, cheerleading, band, and racing.
God gained so much more than another angel. Jean was the best wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend who loved so unconditionally. She was the foundation of the family, always putting others first. She taught us all to work hard, be dedicated and to love our family! Her traditions will carry on through each one of us.
Jean was proceeded in death by her parents, Louis and Sue Witt, her husband, James C. Michal II, her brother, Dale Witt, and her daughter-in-law Denise Michal.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 10th, 2021 at 1:00 pm at English Lutheran Church of Bateman with Pastor Rick Biedermann officiating, with visitation two hours prior to service at the Church.
Inurnment will follow at Brooklawn Cemetery in Cadott.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Irvine Park or Agnes Table.
Social distancing and face coverings are required.
I have fought the good fight. I finished the race. I have kept the faith. Timothy 4:7
A special thank you to the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home, St. Joseph’s Hospice and Pastor Rick of English Lutheran Church of Bateman for taking such good care of Jean.