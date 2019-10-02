Jeanne Adler

Jeanne Marie Adler was born in Eau Claire, WI on October 8th, 1944 to Phillip and Florence (Boyle) Adler. She passed away on Sunday, September 29th in Naperville, IL surrounded by her loving family. She spent many years molding young minds as a teacher at St. Mary’s Grade School (Altoona, WI) and went on to share her love for academics with her peers when she transitioned to administration as the principal of St. Irene’s Catholic School (Warrenville, IL) She ended her teaching career after many years at Hubble Middle School (Wheaton, IL) in 2004.
Jeanne had such a thirst for learning and for life. She enjoyed traveling, reading, classical arts, and spending time with friends and family. She always made time to watch her beloved Packers and Cubs; always finding time to boast when the Packers would beat the Bears. During her retirement, she became quite the snowbird and spent her winter months in Arizona among friends and family and most of her summers in Illinois. She was a strong, independent woman who took life by the reins and took all it had to offer. The world has lost an amazing soul, who has nurtured and changed the lives of many. She is survived by her brothers Jim (Sue) Adler, Michael (Mary) Adler, and numerous loving nieces and nephews of whom she treated as her own children, as well as many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Phillip and Florence Adler, as well as her brother Philip Adler. Please join us for a celebration of Jeanne’s life on Saturday October 5th at The Courtyard Banquets 3S200 IL-59 Warrenville, IL from 2pm-5pm.
“For it matters not, how much we own, the cars... the house... the cash. What matters is how we live and love and how we spend our dash.” — Linda Ellis