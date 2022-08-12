It is with grieving hearts that we share the passing of our beloved mother. Jeanne Hancock passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jeanne’s story started March 24, 1937, in Chippewa Falls. The middle child to Glady (Le Duc) and Everett Schmidt, Chippewa Falls was home to her for the majority of her life and where many lifelong friendships were formed. After graduating from McDonell High School in 1955, Jeanne pursued her dream of becoming a nurse at St. Mary’s College-School of Nursing in Winona, Minnesota. In 1957 she married her dearest love, best friend and life’s partner, David Hancock and their beautiful love story began. Together, they were devoted parents to their 8 children: Laurie, Dave, Julie, Terry, Susie, Steve, Katie and Krissy. Her greatest joy was being a wife and mother. Our parent’s favorite sentiment to one another, often heard, “I will love you forever and two days.”

Recommended for you