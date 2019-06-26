Jeanne McCluskey

Jeanne M. McCluskey (Congdon), age 91, of Eau Claire, WI, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona, WI.
Jeanne was born in Chippewa Falls, WI, on February 21, 1928, to the late Walter and Louise (Kleinheinz) Congdon. She married John McCluskey on June 15, 1963. She loved to spend her time sewing, knitting, crocheting, and working on her needle point. She and John enjoyed traveling to Duluth, MN, to watch the ships come in from Lake Superior, and going to visit their friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Louise Congdon.
Jeanne is survived by her husband of 56 years, John McCluskey; her two brothers and their families; a sister-in-law; and many other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave., Eau Claire, with Fr. Francis Thadathil presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment will take place at the Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
To express online condolences please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.