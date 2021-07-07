Jeanne Pracht

Jeanne M. Pracht, 79, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021 at her home with her son, Karl by her side under the care of Heartland Hospice of Eau Claire.
Jeanne was born May 22, 1942 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Leonard and Doris (Hebert) Gelina. She attended Chestnut School, St. Charles Elementary Grade School and McDonell Central High School.
Jeanne graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in La Crosse and worked at St. Josephs Hospital in Chippewa Falls and Central Montana Hospital in Lewistown, MT and several area nursing homes.
Jeanne loved visiting her family, reading, traveling, baking, swimming, boating and picnics and had an immense love and devotion as a nurse, serving the elderly.
Jeanne is survived by one son, Karl Pracht of Eau Claire; three brothers, Robert (Bonnie) Gelina of Ames, Iowa, Anthony (Carol) Gelina of Denver, CO and Louis (Gerlinde) Gelina of Bend, Oregon; former spouse, Dale Pracht; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Doris Gelina.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 13 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to7 p.m. Monday, July 12 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
