Jeanne M. Reali, 93, of Altoona passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
She was born Jeanne Marie Barnhardt to Clifford and Madge (Harrington) Barnhardt on April 10, 1927 in Eau Claire, WI. She married the love of her life, Tony Reali on October 30, 1948 in Eau Claire, WI. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, reading, music, and dancing to 1940’s big band and polka music courtesy of Howie Sturtz and Conrad Johns. Both would frequently call her on stage to sing a few songs. She was a talented performer, singing with her brother, Jack Barnhardt’s country western band.
Jeanne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and is survived by her children, David Reali, Jack Reali, Tim Reali, Nancy Groene, Mary(Douglas) Belt, Jeff(Kari) Reali, Steven Reali; brother, Jack(Dana) Barnhardt; sisters-in-law, Mary Barnhardt and Patricia Barnhardt; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 3 step great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Madge Barnhardt; her husband, Tony Reali; brothers, William and Thomas Barnhardt; brothers-in-law, Joe Reali, Dominic Reali, Carmello Reali, Samuel Reali, Leo Glenz; sisters-in-law, Clara Reali, Evelyn Reali, Lesla Reali, Joyce Reali, Angie Glenz; son-in-law, Charles Groene.
A Celebration of Life visitation and luncheon will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy in Altoona, with a prayer service at 5:30. Friends and family may also call on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. preceding 11:00 a.m. services at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1812 Lynn Ave in Altoona, Father Derek Sakowski officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
The family would also like to thank the dedicated staff at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their excellent care in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Please make memorials payable to the Reali Trust. Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is serving the family and online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.