Jeanne Skoug, 68, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, August 17, at her home.
Jeanne was born on May 13, 1953, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Stan and Audree (Dickinson) Ayres. After graduating from Regis High School, she continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and completed her master’s degree at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Her passion and her profession was career counseling college students. She attained high professional success and led transformational changes to career services first at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, then at The University of Montana-Missoula and finally at her alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, from where she retired in 2011.
Jeanne had an extensive network of friends and cherished each of them. She had a knack for bringing groups of people together to form circles of friends and maintained those connections throughout her life.
Jeanne is survived by three brothers, Michael (Sally) Ayres of Eau Claire, Bruce Ayres of Colfax, Matthew (Rosemary) Ayres of Hanover, NH; one sister, Susan (Debra Lang) Ayres of Eau Claire; nieces and nephews, Liberty (Kevin) Snyder, Darsie (Malory) Ayres, Luke (Leslee) Ayres, Zoe (John) Heppner, Sarah (Zach) Steinberg, and Benjamin (Paige Howell) Ayres; great-nieces and great-nephews, Heather Deutsch, Jordan Aaron, Bailey and Dylan Ayres, Lucy Ayres, and Leah, Anna and David Steinberg; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Ilogene Ayres.
Jeanne requested no service but instead hoped her groups of friends would come together and celebrate her life.
