Jeannette Hillis

Jeannette Arlene Hillis, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2011 at Comforts of Home - Menomonie, Wisconsin.
Jeannette was born in Goodrich, Wisconsin October 6, 1926 to William and Pearl (Nelson) Guy. The family moved to Chicago at the start of WWII where she met Richard Hillis.
Richard and Jeannette were married on April 1, 1945 in Galion, Ohio. They traveled the world together with the military. They lived in Fayetteville, NC until Richard retired, when they moved to Medford, WI. Richard and Jeannette were members of the Medford Eastern Star. In 1991, they moved to Eau Claire to be near their son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
Jeannette is survived by her son, Robert (Lillian); 3 grandchildren, Daniel, Lisa (Kyle) and Samuel; and a great-grandchild, Kylie. She was preceded in death by her parents and 9 brothers and sisters.
Memorial service will take place at 11 am on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Hulke Family Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Heupel officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 10 am until the time of service. Private family Committal service will take place at Lakeview Cemetery.
