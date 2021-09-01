Jeanni Ann Kreutzfeldt Grosvold passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 30th, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer, with her loving family by her side. Jeanni, a daughter of William and Grace (Schumacher) Kreutzfeldt, was born on April 28, 1957, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Jeanni and her five siblings learned the importance of hard work while working on the family’s dairy farm in Lafayette, Wisconsin. The family also ran an apple orchard called Kreutzfeldt’s Apple House, now known as Bushel and a Peck.
Jeanni met David Gee in 1985, they married in 1986, and welcomed three beautiful daughters in 1989 and 1990. They later divorced but remained good friends. Jeanni faced her first battle with cancer in her late thirties. She became a breast cancer survivor at age 38. She met Jeff Grosvold in 2014. Early on, they knew they were soul mates and recently married in 2021. They enjoyed many years of traveling, attending concerts, weekends on Lake Holcombe, and spent many seasons crafting their beautiful porch pots.
Jeanni’s education began in a one room school house at Bluff Elementary School where she met many of her lifelong friends. She continued her education at Stillson Elementary and Chippewa Falls Junior High School and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1975. Afterwards, she started her professional career at Mason Companies and later came back to it after years of being a stay at home mom. Most recently she was employed at Chippewa River Industries and retired from the workforce in April 2020.
Jeanni was the life and energy of every room she was in! She was seldom without that radiant smile on her face and she could find a connection with just about anyone. Jeanni stood out everywhere she went with her bright blonde hair and she had the most magnetic personality that drew everyone in!
Jeanni had many hobbies and passions including crafting, traveling, bowling, playing cards, music and roughing it at Deep Lake. She traveled all over the US extensively, as well as many other countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, England, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico and Canada. She left a piece of her heart in each of these places but the biggest piece was left in Switzerland.
Jeanni’s daughters will miss her tremendously! They shared many memories and traditions including their holiday baking days, trips to Warren’s Cranberry Festival, sleepovers, trips up North, and their many travels. We will love and miss you forever, Momma!
One of Jeanni’s greatest joys was becoming a ‘nana’ to her grandson, Will in 2019. It was obvious to anyone how much they enjoyed one another and Will is going to miss his Nana so much!
Jeanni and her sister, Kathy, were close in age and one another’s best friends. Not only did they have similar personalities but they looked so much alike they were often mistaken as twins. They were inseparable ever since childhood and were truly partners in crime. This friendship will be forever cherished and missed.
Jeanni is survived by her husband, Jeff Grosvold; daughters, Julianne Briski (Kyle), Adrianne Janke (Corey) and Brittney Gee; step-son, Andy Grosvold (Jen). She is survived by one grandson, Will Briski. She is also survived by her mother, Grace Kreutzfeldt; siblings, Mary Kreutzfeldt, Richard Kreutzfeldt (Shirley), Kathy Kreutzfeldt (Jeff Lancour), Jim Kreutzfeldt (Jodi Pember), and John Kreutzfeldt (Kim), and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her loving father, William Kreutzfeldt, nephew, Reno Kreutzfeldt, her grandparents, and numerous other relatives. She was also preceded in death by her former father-in-law, Gordon Gee, who remained a lifelong friend until his death.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fund in her honor.
Visitation to be held on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 from 4-7pm at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54703. Funeral service to be held on Friday, September 3rd, 2021 at 11:30am at the funeral home with a one-hour visitation beginning at 10:30 am. Interment will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
