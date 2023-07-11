Yohnk, Jeanine photo.jpg

Jeannine Yohnk

Jeannine M. Yohnk, 91, of Chippewa Falls, town of Tilden, died Friday, July 7, 2023 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

