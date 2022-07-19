Jeff (Jeffrey Duane) Holm died unexpectedly on the morning of Wednesday, June 29. He was born in Eau Claire, WI on October 12, 1973 to Duane and Barb Holm. He frequently recalled memories of driving to Lammer’s in Menomonie with his grandpa Frank, fishing with his grandma Evelyn, gardening & watching Westerns with his mom, traveling and hotel stays with his dad, and hilarious stories growing up with his sisters & cousins. Jeff attended grade school in Elk Mound, WI & graduated in 1992. After high school, he attended Winona State University where he had more fun partying than focusing on his classes. He then moved on to Rochester Community College, in 1994, where he fell in love at first sight with his future wife and the mother of their three boys. After RCC, Jeff & Erin moved to Menomonie, WI and attended UW-Stout. In 1997, they both moved to Mesa, AZ where Jeff began working as an Estimator for Division 9 Contracting in Phoenix. They spent nearly all of their free-time there exploring & camping in the diverse landscape of Arizona. In the spring of 2000, the pair moved back to WI where Jeff began his 22 year career as a Truss Designer for Select Trusses in West Salem, WI.
Jeff & Erin were married on February 20, 2003 in South Lake Tahoe, CA & became parents on May 29, 2003. Jeff actually died at the same La Crosse, WI hospital where their first two sons were born.
He loved wading the trout streams of the Driftless region (catch & release as often as possible — “spin-fishing.....enemy of the fly”) ...alone or with his three boys, movies of all kinds — especially sci-fi, action, & Quentin Tarantino films but would just as easily love an indie pic or get into a Hallmark movie, listening to the birds & observing the wildlife as he smoked outside, PIZZA! — from frozen to wood-fired to his favorites Pizza Del Re in Eau Claire & Pizza King in La Crosse, Mexican food, beer, brandy & Coke, the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright, making people laugh with his sharply-timed inappropriate sense of humor, giving people dumb-funny nicknames that frequently stuck, listening to Chapter-a-Day on WPR during his lunch break, putting his feet up & watching the likes of American Pickers, Naked & Afraid, The Pioneer Woman, and anything survival or Alaska-related, sitting around the fire...by himself or surrounded by lots of folks, family gatherings with his family or his in-laws, setting off fireworks or down-hill rock & walnut races with his boys, and walking up the hill with his wife, after dark on summer nights alit with fireflies & the stars above.
After his dad passed last summer, Jeff liked to think of him as one of those stars. Presently, his wife & family are hoping Jeff’s still a shorter distance away than the time it takes for starlight to reach Earth. But, it wouldn’t be so bad if he is exploring the galaxy a la one of his first favorite movies, “Star Wars.”
He was preceded in death by his father, Duane Melvin Holm.
He is survived by his partner-then wife of 27 years: Erin (Predmore) Holm, his sons: Nathan (Amelia Meyers), Silas, and Ryder Holm, his mother: Barb (Norm) Holm, his bonus mom: Kris Holm, his sisters: Shannon (Quin) Meyers, Sandy (Tyler) Jacobson, his father & mother-in-law: Bruce & Kathy Predmore, his brother-in-law: Luke (Mandy) Predmore, his nieces: Jeanna (Allen) Hubbard, Jessie (Robert) Spores, Taylor (Mitch) Orr, Olivia Jacobson, Mariah (Luke) Wilson, and his nephew: Logan Predmore, 4 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew. All of whom he loved tremendously.
Thank-you to Alex and Jack Manzella of Bangor Family Chiropractic, Jennifer Lockman for calling 911, the Bangor First Responders & Police Department, the paramedics at Sparta Ambulance, and the medical staff at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital for your efforts at saving Jeff’s life.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 30 from 12:00 — 4:00 at Owen Park in Eau Claire, WI.