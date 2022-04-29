Jeffery L. Peterson went to Jesus at 69 years old on April 14th in Scottsdale, Arizona. Jeff was born December 9th, 1952 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Roald W (Pete) Peterson and Melva J. (Sullivan)Peterson. Jeff’s friends remember him as one of the most generous nice guys you could ever meet. Jeff graduated from Chi-Hi class or 1971. After high school he won the military lottery so he enlisted in the Air Force where he spent 4 years at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, TX until 1976, when he was honorably discharged. He graduated from Texas Christian University (TCU) in 1980 with a bachelors degree in business and was the President/CEO/Founder at Silicones Plus, Inc.
His good friend, Pat Lyon, gave him several nicknames that he wore proudly. That is what good friends do, which is exactly how Jeff can best be described: ultimate good friend to everyone. We thank God for the life of this generous, gregarious, fun-loving man who exhibited boundless enthusiasm and love for both his family and many friends. Our lives are better for having known Jeff!
Jeff is survived by wife loving wife Sandy Coyne Peterson and beloved grandson, Elijah; sisters Sally Wendt (Donald)of Newago, Michigan; Christine Rice (Dan)Hastings, MN and brother Gregg Peterson of Eau Claire; along with several beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Judith and brother Steven.
There will be a memorial service at 3 PM on Saturday May 14th at Temple Baptist Church in Flower Mound, Texas.
