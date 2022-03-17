Jeffrey Best

Jeffrey Ray Best, 62, of rural Eau Claire, WI, passed away surrounded by his family after a short but courageous battle with cancer on March 1, 2022.
Jeff was born on September 29, 1959 to Ray and Christine (Wicke) Best in Waukesha, WI. Jeff’s life was lived full of hard work, constantly doing the right thing and fiercely loving his family. He adored his children and grandchildren with his whole heart. All who knew Jeff were aware he had a special bond with children.
He was referred to as the ‘kid whisperer’ and often introduced himself to children as ‘…you can call me Jeff, or Grandpa Jeff…’. Most took him up on the latter. When Grandpa arrived at family functions his presence was made known by the joyous screams of his grandchildren as they ran to greet him. We have the fondest memories of him surrounded by grandkids, nieces, nephews and really all children that might be in attendance, laughing, singing and making up games and rhymes that Jeff personalized for each child. It was a bit of magic to see the love that youth sparked in Jeff and how quickly it was reciprocated.
Jeff spent most of his life working in the construction industry and he really could do it all. He was a talented home, cabinet and furniture builder who could also fix just about anything with a little duct tape. Jeff loved the great outdoors. Fishing, hunting and watching wildlife were some of his favorite activities.
Jeff was adored by his family. He is survived by his children, Nicole (Rick) Campbell, Jeremy (Megan) Best and Dylan (Joslyn) Panetti; his beloved grandchildren, Maya, James, Wyatt, Callum, Lucy and Jack; his siblings, Mike Best, Linda (David) Schroeder, Tony Best, Mark (Pam) Best, and Bev (Ed) Kohanek; former wife and treasured friend, Dawn Torgerson; many nieces and nephews; and even more great-nieces and great-nephews.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Christine Best, and son-in-law, Scott Campbell.
A memorial service honoring Jeff will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on April 23 at 2 p.m., with visitation starting two hours prior. A Celebration of Life at Pine Meadow Golf Course in Eau Claire will follow the service at approximately 4 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralec.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Best as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.