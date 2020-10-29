Jeffrey Alan Beystrom, 59, of Chippewa Falls, passed away October 26, 2020 at his home in Chippewa Falls. Jeff was born in Minneapolis, MN on December 26, 1960 and was a graduate of Wayzata High School. He loved to go fishing and hunting, enjoyed watching NASCAR, and loved cheering on his favorite football team the Packers. Jeff also served three years in the U.S. army. He is preceded in death by his father Richard Beystrom; daughter Mindy Christenson; and wife Mary Beystrom. He is survived by his mother Alice Beystrom (Richard Freidman); son Russell Christenson (Jennifer); sister Barbara Beystrom (Mark Wright); and his three granddaughters: Chantel, Mikka, and Bella, who he adored. He was a kind and loving soul.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements and a burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery, November 7, 2020 at 1pm. Online condolences can be left at https://www.cremationsociety-wi.com/
A memorial service will be held at a later date, due to the COVID pandemic.