Jeffrey Leon Covill, 56, of Superior died Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Twin Ports Health Services after a nine-year battle with cancer.
Jeff was born in Las Vegas, NV on January 5, 1966, the son of Stephen Covill, Sr. and Kay Reid.
He graduated from Superior Senior High School. He worked at DVR doing janitorial work and was a truck driver for the old food co-op in Superior. Jeff then went on to other jobs in Eau Claire, where he lived for many years.
Jeff enjoyed watching NASCAR races, collecting NASCAR cars and match cars, and Scooby Doo. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. He loved his family unconditionally and was always there for them. He cared about everyone that came into his life, even if it was just people in passing. He would do anything for anyone.
Jeff attended Twin Ports Baptist Church and school as a child and off-and-on as an adult. He also attended First Evangelical Covenant Church.
He is preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents and a stepfather, Bill Reid.
Jeff is survived by his son, Justin; stepson, Mike; mother, Kay; father and stepmother, Stephen and Kathy; brothers, Shawn (Connie) Covill and Stephen (Karena) Covill, Jr.; stepbrother, Jerry (Jennifer) Esala; sisters, Theresa Miller and Tammy Covill; stepsisters, Mary, Michelle, Wanda and Darney; former wife, Sharon Covill; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will take place on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 12 to 3 p.m. at First Evangelical Covenant Church, Superior.
Burial will held at Greenwood Cemetery, Superior at a later date.
The family requests no flowers, please.
