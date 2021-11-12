Jeffrey James Goodavish, age 60, of Texas, passed away on July 19th, 2021, peacefully at home with his wife, Sandy, and three of his children, Frank, Reese, and Zoie surrounding him after a two-year fight against Glioblastoma.
He was born in Eau Claire, WI on August 2nd, 1960, the 5th of 7 children to Frank and Helen (Liebl) Goodavish. He attended Regis High School and went on to earn Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire. After college Jeff worked in the Aerospace Defense Industry for the majority of his career. Through his work he was given the opportunity to live in Taiwan for several years. During his time there he met and got to know his wife Sandy, who managed the flight control simulators, by continuously harassing her to let him fly the simulator. That led to their 27-plus year marriage and their 3 beautiful children.
Jeff was a God loving, intelligent, and responsible husband and father of his 3 children and an amazing friend and trusted team player at his department at work.
He also was an active and fun father who enjoyed hiking, biking, fishing, boating and baking with his children and his siblings. Most of all he loved to spend time with Sandy. They enjoyed the summer vacation trip at south Texas beach, some National Parks, family reunions at Eau Claire, Wisconsin and visiting Sandy’s family in Taiwan. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother Helen. He is survived by his wife Sandy, his three children, Frank, Reese and Zoie, his father Frank, his sisters, Niki, Char, Marty, Jody and Tommi and his brother Tony. Memorials May be directed to the Glioblastoma Foundation
A memorial service for Jeffrey will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 North Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas 76012.
