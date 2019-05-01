Jeffrey (JR) Indgjer, 70, passed away on March 28th, 2019 in Wausau, Wisconsin under the care of Aspirus Hospice.
Jeff was born on July 13, 1948, the son of Romaine and Marian (Jacobson) Indgjer. He was raised on the farm surrounded by the things he loved most, his family and animals. After graduation from Eleva Strum High School in 1967, he attended UW-Eau Claire.
Following college, he hit the road traveling across the country, selling and demonstrating at farm shows, fairs and coops the vacuum systems and blowers that he and his father invented. In later years he could be found at flea markets and fairs selling a variety of products. He always loved to reminisce and would tell stories about the good old days to anyone willing to listen.
He is survived by his son, Eric, of Wausau and Sniffer, sister Rosalind (Barry) Nordstrom of Eleva, niece Dena of Altoona, nephew Carl of Minneapolis, great nephews Davin and Corbin, his ex-wife Lynn (Gene) Schulz of Wausau and many cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held from 12:30 – 3:30pm on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at Wagner’s Bowling Complex in Eau Claire where he spent countless hours playing cards and the machines. Come share your favorite story or memory of him with us.